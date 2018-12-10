49ers' Alfred Morris: Non-factor in win
Morris carried the ball two times for four yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Broncos.
Starter Matt Breida (ankle) sat this one out, and it was undrafted rookie Jeff Wilson who started ahead of Morris. The veteran has clearly fallen out of the 49ers' gameplan with nothing left to play for (this was his first action since Week 10). Breida's status for Week 15's matchup against the Seahawks is up in the air, but Morris won't carry fantasy value either way.
