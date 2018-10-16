49ers' Alfred Morris: Not in gameplan
Morris did not receive a carry in Monday's 33-30 loss to Green Bay.
Matt Breida (ankle) was able to start, but it was Raheem Mostert (12 carries for 84 yards) who served as the 49ers' second running back. There was no report of an injury to Morris, so this may have been a situation where coach Kyle Shanahan decided to go with the speedier backup option against the Packers' bulky defensive line. Whatever the case, the veteran's fantasy stock took a huge hit following Monday's development.
More News
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Receives 21 touches•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Sees just five touches in loss•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Playing Week 4•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Expected to play barring setback•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6