Morris did not receive a carry in Monday's 33-30 loss to Green Bay.

Matt Breida (ankle) was able to start, but it was Raheem Mostert (12 carries for 84 yards) who served as the 49ers' second running back. There was no report of an injury to Morris, so this may have been a situation where coach Kyle Shanahan decided to go with the speedier backup option against the Packers' bulky defensive line. Whatever the case, the veteran's fantasy stock took a huge hit following Monday's development.

More News
Our Latest Stories