49ers' Alfred Morris: Not listed on injury report
Morris wasn't listed on the Wednesday injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Morris reportedly suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Chiefs, but it didn't stop him from posting a season-best rushing line of 14-67-1. We now have confirmation the injury was no big deal, unlike Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending ACL tear. Meanwhile, backfield mate Matt Breida (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice after playing with a hyperextended knee throughout much of last week's loss.
