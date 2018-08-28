49ers' Alfred Morris: On track for roster spot
Morris seems likely to stick on the 53-man roster for Week 1, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Morris probably earned a job when he made the most of his opportunity as the starter in Saturday's 23-17 preseason loss to the Colts. He took 17 carries for 84 yards, while fellow running back Jeremy McNichols managed just 21 yards on six touches, including four receptions. The 29-year-old has experience working with Kyle Shanahan and still has some juice left in his legs, but it's hard to imagine Morris getting regular work early in the season unless Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder) are slow to recover from their respective injuries. Morris doesn't figure to get much playing time, if any, during Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers.
