Morris (knee) is listed as active Sunday at the Chargers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Morris didn't make an appearance on the injury report until Thursday, at which point he logged back-to-back limited practices due to a knee injury. Matt Breida, his backfield mate, similarly entered the weekend as questionable with a knee concern, but both players are available to a Jimmy Garoppolo-less offense. Such a reality should afford both Morris and Breida plenty of reps moving forward.