49ers' Alfred Morris: Playing Week 4
Morris (knee) is listed as active Sunday at the Chargers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Morris didn't make an appearance on the injury report until Thursday, at which point he logged back-to-back limited practices due to a knee injury. Matt Breida, his backfield mate, similarly entered the weekend as questionable with a knee concern, but both players are available to a Jimmy Garoppolo-less offense. Such a reality should afford both Morris and Breida plenty of reps moving forward.
More News
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Expected to play barring setback•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Limited by knee Thursday•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Not listed on injury report•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Practices Wednesday•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Injures ankle Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....