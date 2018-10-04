49ers' Alfred Morris: Practices in full Wednesday
Morris (knee) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Morris was dealing with a minor knee injury last week, resulting in a season-low five touches against the Chargers. While the veteran back remained on the team's official injury report, his full practice early in the week bodes well for his Week 5 status. Fellow starter Matt Breida is dealing with a shoulder injury and was limited Wednesday, but his status for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals doesn't appear to be in jeopardy. Morris is the less-explosive of the two runners, but he still figures to be the favored goal-line back.
