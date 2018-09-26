49ers' Alfred Morris: Practices Wednesday
Morris (ankle) took part in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Although Morris injured his ankle during Sunday's loss in Kansas City, he appears to be the healthier of the 49ers' backfield duo. Matt Breida was contained to work on a side field Wednesday due to a hyperextended knee suffered in the same contest. As a result, Morris likely will handle first-team reps, at least the ones the 49ers allow him to partake in. Expect the 49ers' situation at running back to work itself out in practice over the next few days.
