49ers' Alfred Morris: Primed for start
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Morris will be the starting running back for Saturday's preseason game against Indianapolis, KNBR 680 reports.
Morris was held out of last week's exhibition in Houston after getting in just two days of practice with his new team. He'll now have an excellent opportunity to make his case for a roster spot, drawing extended playing time in the first half as part of the first-team offense. The Niners expect Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder) to be ready for Week 1, but there's still some hope for Morris to survive final cuts, as neither Joe Williams nor Jeremy McNichols has run away with the No. 3 RB job. Raheem Mostert actually has the best odds of making the 53-man roster, but he'd likely be kept for his value on special teams rather than offense. The final two weeks of the preseason should go a long way toward sorting out the bottom half of San Francisco's backfield depth chart.
