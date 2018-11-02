49ers' Alfred Morris: Quiet in blowout win
Morris rushed seven times for 13 yards in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.
Morris was the least-effective of the 49ers' running back trio, averaging just 1.9 yards per tote. Fellow backup Raheem Mostert (forearm) suffered a season-ending injury in the contest, which should open up primary backup duties for Morris. Even with a clearer backfield picture, the veteran remains behind Matt Breida on the depth chart, limiting Morris' upside heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Giants.
