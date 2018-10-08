49ers' Alfred Morris: Receives 21 touches
Morris had 18 carries for 61 yards and caught three of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 28-18 loss to Arizona.
Morris got more work than usual Sunday after Matt Breida left the game in the first half with an ankle injury, Unfortunately for Morris, Breida was able to score on a five-yard touchdown reception before he left the game. The veteran runner continues to be a better option in non PPR formats, as he's made just six catches for 66 yards. In Week 6, Morris will square off against the Packers in Green Bay, and would be in line for additional work if Breida was unable to go.
