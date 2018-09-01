49ers' Alfred Morris: Role expected to increase

Morris' role is set to increase after Jerick McKinnon tore his ACL during Saturday's workout, Matt Barrows of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Morris arrived in San Francisco in mid-August when the backfield suffered injuries to McKinnon (calf at the time) and Matt Breida (shoulder). With McKinnon out for the season, Morris is poised to share the backfield with Breida, who gained medical clearance Saturday. Morris made two appearances this preseason, carrying 19 times for 89 yards (4.7 per), which lines up with his mark of 4.8 from a season ago with the Cowboys. He doesn't provide much as a receiver, though, meaning Breida likely will take the field in obvious passing situations.