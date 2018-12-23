Morris (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 4-10 49ers don't have much to gain at this point by giving the 30-year-old Morris work, so he'll remain inactive for the fourth time in five weeks and likely for the Dec. 30 season finale against the Rams, too. Matt Breida will lead the 49ers' backfield Sunday, with Jeff Wilson and Matt Dayes on hand to support him.

