49ers' Alfred Morris: Sees just five touches in loss
Morris rushed four times for 14 yards and caught one of his three targets for four yards in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
Morris entered the game reportedly less healthy than Matt Breida, so that likely explains why the 29-year-old wasn't as involved as usual after not having seen fewer than 12 over the season's first three weeks. Breida wasn't much more effective with his opportunity so if the seventh-year vet can recover more fully in time for Week 5 at home against Arizona, he'd likely return to his typical role. The Florida Atlantic product has 167 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries this year.
