Morris toted the rock 12 times for 38 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

As expected, Morris split carries almost evenly with co-starter Matt Breida (11 carries for 46 yards). The latter performed better on a per-touch basis, but Morris was granted goal-line work. The veteran fumbled on consecutive carries from one yard out, losing the second one in a crushing end to a promising offensive drive. Sunday's lackluster stat line highlights the 29-year-old's low fantasy ceiling while in a timeshare, but the touchdown potential makes Morris flex-worthy heading into a more-favorable matchup against the Lions next Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories