49ers' Alfred Morris: Shares workload Sunday
Morris toted the rock 12 times for 38 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
As expected, Morris split carries almost evenly with co-starter Matt Breida (11 carries for 46 yards). The latter performed better on a per-touch basis, but Morris was granted goal-line work. The veteran fumbled on consecutive carries from one yard out, losing the second one in a crushing end to a promising offensive drive. Sunday's lackluster stat line highlights the 29-year-old's low fantasy ceiling while in a timeshare, but the touchdown potential makes Morris flex-worthy heading into a more-favorable matchup against the Lions next Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Expects 'a lot of touches'•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Listed No. 2 on depth chart•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Expected to split carries Week 1•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Role expected to increase•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: In line for additional work•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: On track for roster spot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...