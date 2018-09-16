49ers' Alfred Morris: Totals 80 scrimmage yards versus Lions
Morris totaled 48 yards on 14 carries and caught both his targets for an additional 32 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Lions.
Morris struggled to the tun of just 3.4 yards per carry, but he added a pair of 16-yard catches to pad his yardage totals on the day. Meanwhile, Matt Breida contributed 159 scrimmage yards on 14 touches and scored a crucial 66-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The two backs continue to split touches for the time being, but Morris' ineffectiveness on the ground, combined with Breida's emergence, could shift this dynamic moving forward. As things stand, Morris should still see a healthy allotment of touches next week against the Chiefs.
