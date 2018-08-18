49ers' Alfred Morris: Will play Saturday
Morris will be one of several running backs getting carries in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Texans, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Morris was recently signed by the 49ers after both of the team's top backs went down due to injury. Both Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and Matt Breida (shoulder) are expected to be ready for the regular season, so Morris will compete with a slew of other backs for third on the depth chart this preseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wants to split the carries evenly amongst the competing runners Saturday, so the back who gets goal-line looks -- assuming a touchdown is scored -- will likely end up being the top DFS producer.
