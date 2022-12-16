Thomas (ankle) has been ruled active ahead of Thursday's game against the Seahawks.
Thomas logged a season-high four tackles while playing all but one of his 14 snaps on special teams Week 14 against Tampa Bay. He was then limited in each practice ahead of Thursday Night Football, but he'll be good to go versus Seattle nonetheless. With backup Samuel Womack (concussion) inactive, Thomas will serve as one of four available cornerbacks for San Francisco.
