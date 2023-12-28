Thomas (knee/hand) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walk-through.

Thomas exited Monday's loss to Baltimore early with what was originally called a hamstring injury, but he's now being listed as dealing with a knee/hand issue. It's promising for his chance of playing Sunday versus Washington that he was deemed a limited participant at practice Wednesday, though it's worth noting that the designation is an estimation since the 49ers held a walk-through. Thomas' activity over the remaining two days of Week 17 prep should give a better indication of his likelihood of suiting up against the Commanders.