The 49ers selected Thomas in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 102nd overall.

Thomas opted out of the 2020 season but was probably the best corner on a solid 2019 Michigan pass defense before that, and his athletic testing this offseason was more than adequate. At 6-foot, 191 pounds Thomas logged a 4.41-second 40, which pairs with his long arms (32 and 1/4 inches) to make him a solid cover-3 type corner especially. He's only depth for San Francisco's deep corner rotation, but he should prove more than qualified in that capacity and has long-term upside for more.