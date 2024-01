Thomas is expected to have surgery on his hand Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The backup cornerback will miss Sunday's season finale against the Rams but should return for the 49ers' first playoff game, per Wagoner. Thomas has 43 tackles, seven passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 15 games this season. Samuel Womack, Isaiah Oliver and Darrell Luter could be in line for more snaps in his absence.