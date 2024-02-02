Thomas (ankle) was limited at Friday's practice but doesn't have an injury designation after the first week of prep for Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Thomas sustained an ankle injury during the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Lions and he's now logged three consecutive limited practice sessions to begin San Francisco's Super Bowl prep. The 24-year-old cornerback will have another week to nurse his ankle issue, and it now seems as if he's in line to play through the pain on Feb. 11.