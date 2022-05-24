Thomas did not participate in on-field drills during the 49ers' OTA session on Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thomas dealt with knee injuries in 2021 that also kept him sidelined during the 49ers' divisional-round matchup against the Packers. The rookie cornerback did play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the NFC Championship versus the Rams, so his absence this early in the offseason is likely a precautionary move. Thomas started all five games in which he played down the stretch for San Francisco last season and, barring any setbacks this offseason, figures to slot in as one of the team's two starting cornerbacks in Week 1.