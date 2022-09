Thomas (knee) was not listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Thomas has been sidelined with a knee injury since San Francisco's second preseason game against Minnesota. The 2021 third-round pick, who recorded 23 tackles and five passes while playing 315 defensive snaps over 12 games during his rookie campaign, should now be ready to slot into a key reserve role at cornerback during Sunday's season opener against Chicago.