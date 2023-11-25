Thomas registered one solo tackle and intercepted a pass in a 31-12 Week 12 win over Seattle on Thursday.

Thomas notched his first pickoff of the campaign when he stepped in front of Tyler Lockett to intercept Geno Smith early in the second quarter. Thomas played a season-high 84 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps in the contest, continuing a recent trend. The third-year cornerback was limited to special-teams work in both Week 7 and Week 8, but since San Francisco's Week 9 bye he's played on at least 75 percent of the team's defensive snaps in three straight games.