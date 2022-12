Thomas (ankle) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Thomas came into Thursday's contest already dealing with an injured ankle. The cornerback seemed to reaggravate the injury in the first half and he is now questionable to return. With backup corner Samuel Womack (concussion) inactive, the 49ers will now turn to Janoris Jenkins as they have limited depth secondary options available.