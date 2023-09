Thomas (knee) has been ruled out for the 49ers' matchup with the Giants on Thursday Night Football, Lindsey Pallares of the team's official website reports.

After playing in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams, Thomas will take a seat in Week 3 versus New York. The cornerback is dealing with a knee injury and Tre Swilling and Isaiah Oliver are both candidates to see increased workloads in his absence.