Abdullah was forced out of Saturday's 30-9 preseason loss to the Broncos due to a ribs injury.

Abdullah was initially listed as questionable to return but never retook the field, though given that Saturday's affair was only a preseason clash, the 49ers may have simply taken a cautious approach. The 32-year-old veteran inked with San Francisco late July, and his next opportunity to take the field this preseason will come Saturday, Aug. 16 versus the Raiders.