The 49ers placed Abdullah (ribs) on the injured reserve list Monday.

Abdullah joined the 49ers in late July due to multiple injuries to the team's backfield, but the 2015 second-rounder suffered a rib injury of his own during San Francisco's 30-9 preseason loss to Denver on Saturday. By being placed on IR, Abdullah will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the 49ers. Jeff Wilson was signed by the 49ers to a one-year contract in a corresponding move.