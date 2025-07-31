The 49ers signed Abdullah to a one-year contract Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Abdullah had a tryout with the Niners on Wednesday and things evidently went well for the veteran running back. He turned 32 years old last month and appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Raiders last season, logging a 66-311-2 rushing line in addition to 40-261-3 receiving on 47 targets. Abdullah will look to win a job behind Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo and rookie Jordan James this summer.