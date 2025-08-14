49ers' Andre Dillard: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dillard (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Dillard had offseason ankle surgery and began training camp on the active/PUP list before being activated Monday, but his ankle hasn't responded well to the last few days of practice. The 2019 first-round pick has appeared in 69 games over his six year career, spending last year in Green Bay. He signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract with San Francisco in May and was expected to be the team's swing tackle behind Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz.