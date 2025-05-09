The 49ers signed Dillard (concussion) on Friday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Dillard was unable to suit up for the Packers' NFC wild-card loss to the Eagles due to a concussion, but his signing with the 49ers on Friday suggests he's since moved past the issue. Now in San Francisco, Dillard is expected to compete for a depth spot on the team's offensive line throughout the summer.
More News
-
Packers' Andre Dillard: Won't play in wild-card round•
-
Packers' Andre Dillard: Won't play against Chicago•
-
Packers' Andre Dillard: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Packers' Andre Dillard: Back at practice•
-
Packers' Andre Dillard: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Packers' Andre Dillard: Inks deal with Green Bay•