The 49ers signed Isabella to a one-year contract Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Isabella hasn't caught a regular-season pass since the 2022 season with the Cardinals, the team that selected him in the second round of the 2019 Draft. Isabella spent time in the UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks earlier this year. He should be viewed as a long shot to make the Niners' 53-man roster.