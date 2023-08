Averett agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers on Thursday.

The 2018 fourth-round pick out of Alabama has found a new home after spending the first five years of his career with Baltimore and Las Vegas. He ended last season on injured reserve with a toe injury, but in his seven games (six starts) with the Raiders, he recorded 13 tackles and one pass break up. Expect the veteran corner to compete for a depth spot on the 49ers defense ahead of the coming season.