Brown signed with the 49ers' 53-man roster Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown was signed off Pittsburgh's practice squad in response to cornerbacks Samuel Womack (knee) and Ambry Thomas (knee) suffering injuries over the past two weeks. The 29-year-old has appeared in 94 games throughout his seven years in the league, tallying 324 tackles, 59 pass deflections and nine interceptions. Expect Brown to play a depth role in a depleted San Francisco secondary going forward.