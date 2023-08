The 49ers signed Miller to a contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Miller will get a chance to compete for an end-of-roster role in San Francisco, though Friday's exhibition matchup against the Chargers will be his last and only chance to log any preseason action. The 2018 second-round pick hasn't appear in a regular-season game since 2021, when he logged two appearances with the Texans and one with the Steelers.