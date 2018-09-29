49ers' Antone Exum: Downgraded to questionable
Exum (undisclosed) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Exum's status is unclear at the moment following the new designation. The expectation growing mid-week was that Exum would be in line to start in the event that Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) couldn't suit up. If neither Exum nor Tartt can play, look for D.J. Reed or Tyvis Powell to hear their number called.
