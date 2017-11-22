49ers' Antone Exum: In line to start Sunday
Exum is expected to start at free safety after GM John Lynch stated that Adrian Colbert (thumb) is a "long shot" to suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The former Minnesota Viking was signed by the 49ers just two weeks ago following Jimmie Ward's placement on IR. Colbert hasn't been officially ruled out yet, but all indications are that Exum will make his first start with his new club. The former cornerback could run with the job if he impresses against the Seahawks' vertical passing game, but he is unlikely to make an IDP impact as the coverage safety in Robert Saleh's defense.
