49ers' Antone Exum: Inks deal with Niners
Exum signed with the 49ers on Wednesday.
Exum played three games for the 49ers earlier in the second before being cut. His services are necessary again, though, as Jaquiski Tartt is dealing with a fractured rib. Even if Tartt sits out Sunday against the Saints, it's unsettled whether Exum will have a role on defense or just stick to special teams.
