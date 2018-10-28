Exum is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a head injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Exum was called upon to start after Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) was ruled out to return Sunday, and will now leave the field himself. With Exum injured, one of Tyvis Powell or Jimmie Ward will likely serve as the 49ers' starting strong safety. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen will look to exploit a deeply depleted San Francisco secondary if Exum is unable to return.