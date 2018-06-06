49ers' Antone Exum: Re-signs with 49ers
Exum re-signed with the 49ers on Wednesday on a one-year deal.
Exum served mainly as depth personnel with the 49ers last season after he signed with the team in November last season, though he did see the field for 40 snaps on defense in his two appearances with the club. Exum could also serve as a special teams contributor for the club after participating in 23 such snaps last season.
