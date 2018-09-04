Exum re-signed with the 49ers on Monday, the 49ers' official site reports.

Exum spent the entire preseason with the team but was cut when the roster was trimmed to 53 players over the weekend. However, when the 49ers placed safety Marcell Harris (hamstring) and running back Jerick McKinnon (knee) on injured reserve a spot opened up for Exum.

