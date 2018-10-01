49ers' Antone Exum: Scores defensive touchdown
Exum started at strong safety and recorded three tackles (all solo) and a pick-six in Sunday's loss to San Diego.
Exum earned another start in place of Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) after being cleared of his own injury prior to kickoff. The 27-year-old immediately made an impact with a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Exum now has 12 tackles, a sack and an interception in two starts, and he should continue to start for however long Tartt remains sidelined.
