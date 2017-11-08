49ers' Antone Exum: Signs with 49ers
Exum signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, the 49ers' official site reports.
Exum played the last three seasons with the Vikings, but spent the entire 2016 campaign on injured reserve. Look for the former sixth-round pick to play a depth role behind starting safety Adrian Colbert after Jimmie Ward (arm) was placed on injured reserve last week.
