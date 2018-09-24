Exum started at strong safety and recorded nine tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Exum got the start in place of Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), who was unable to heal up before Sunday's matchup. Starting free safety Adrian Colbert suffered a hip injury in the contest, so his status along with Tartt's remains uncertain for Week 4. Exum would presumably start against the Chargers if either safety is held out of action.