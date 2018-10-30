Exum (concussion) will not play against the Raiders on Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Exum sustained a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's no surprise that the rotational safety will not clear the league's concussion protocol during a short week. With Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) questionable for Week 9, San Francisco may ask one of Jimmie Ward, Tyvis Powell or K'Waun Williams to slot in at the strong safety position.