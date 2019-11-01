Armstead (throat) was able to return in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Armstead was finally able to overcome a strange ailment, as he previously remained on the sideline because it felt as if something was stuck in his throat. He's apparently been able to clear his throat and is now back in the game.

