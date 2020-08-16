Coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Armstead's back injury wasn't serious, and the team was just taking a cautious approach with its defensive lineman by holding him out of Saturday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fresh off a five-year, $85 million extension, the 49ers are playing it safe with Armstead's minor back injury. Branch added that the 26-year-old will likely miss a few days of practice, with Wednesday marking a potential return date. Barring a setback, Armstead is poised to build off of a career year in 2019 as an every-down lineman both at the end (on early downs) and tackle (in nickel formations) positions.