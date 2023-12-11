Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports Monday that Armstead (foot/knee) could be out for Week 15 against the Cardinals

Armstead was unable to practice leading up to Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks after playing through a foot injury the week prior against the Eagles. With Javon Hargrave's status for Week 15 up in the air as he deals with a hamstring injury, the 49ers may start Kevin Givens and Javon Kinlaw at defensive tackle alongside edge rushers Chase Young and Joey Bosa, while Kalia Davis provides interior depth.