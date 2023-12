Armstead, who played through a foot injury in Sunday's win over the Eagles, is also dealing with a knee issue, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Armstead's status for Week 14 seems to be up in the air, as the team is still not aware of the extent of his injuries, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers are expected to have a better idea of status moving forward come Wednesday when the team returns to practice.