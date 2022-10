Armstead (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead will miss a fourth straight contest due to a lingering foot issue. The veteran defensive lineman's next chance to suit up will arrive after the 49ers' Week 9 bye against the Chargers on Nov. 13. In Armstead's absence, Hassan Ridgeway figures to continue playing a sizable role in the middle of San Francisco's defensive line.